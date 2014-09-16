Editor Receives 2 National Awards

Nutfield Publishing Editor Leslie O’Donnell received two national awards from the 2014 Communications Contest sponsored by the National Federation of Press Women (NFPW).

O’Donnell accepted the awards at the NFPW conference in Greenville, S.C., on Sept. 6.

O’Donnell won a third-place award for editorial writing for “Equal Pay,” appearing in the Nov. 21, 2013 edition of the Tri-Town Times, concerning a pay raise for Chester firefighters.

She also received a third-place award in the category of publications edited by the entrant, for her editing of the Nutfield News. O’Donnell noted that this category was judged on writing, editing, design and content, and said the writing of reporters Kathleen D. Bailey, Penny Williams and Chris Pantazis and the design work of Chris Paul contributed to the judges’ positive evaluation of the newspaper.

O’Donnell is the editor of the Londonderry Times, Nutfield News and Tri-Town Times.